Mary Catherine Williams, 71, of North Platte, died Nov. 13, 2019, at home.
Mary was born in North Platte on June 4, 1948, to Ralph and Barbara (Anderson) Banderet then the family moved to California when Mary was young. She grew up in San Francisco where she graduated from high school and college.
Mary worked as a paramedic for a short time before she and her mother returned to North Platte. Mary then worked at various places including Harold’s Club, Platte Bar, Country Rose and for Butch’s Steak House in Hershey. She was hired to paint “North Platte” on the water tower and later worked at Walmart until 1999.
On April 15, 2000, Mary was united in marriage to Winfred Earl Williams Jr. at North Platte. Since Fred’s job kept him on the road, the couple lived in many different states, but no matter where they were, North Platte was always “home” to Mary.
She enjoyed visiting historical sights wherever they went and liked to go camping. She especially loved her family and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Banderet; mother, Barbara Pafford; stepsister, Robin Burns; and infant granddaughter, Tavia.
Mary leaves behind her husband, Fred; daughters, Angelia (Dennis) Hagan and Heather (Rodney) Wright, all of North Platte; son, P.J. (Nicki) Somers of Le Sueur, Minnesota; stepfather, Ray Pafford (special friend, Jean Warner) of Hershey; stepson, Josh Burks of Phoenix, Arizona; grandkids, Chelcie, Corbin, Shyann, Micheala, Kadan, Karsten, Gage and Ally; brothers, Riley Banderet of Cayucos, California, and Roger Banderet of Paxton; stepbrothers, Ray Pafford Jr. of Hershey and Roger Pafford of Phoenix, Arizona; her dogs, Tre, Promise and Angel; and other family and many close friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Crystal, Sandy and Sonja.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Ned Cooper officiating. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
