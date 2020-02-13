Mary DeeAnn Whitney, 61

of Gothenburg, died Feb. 12, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Cornerstone Bible Church (E-Free), with Pastor Scott Newman officiating. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17., at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the Deacon's Fund at the Cornerstone Bible Church (E-Free). Condolences may be left at blasestrauser.com. Blase Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

