Mary Elaine Duggan, 80, of Dickens, passed away July 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Thedford to Arnim Jefferson and Helen Martish (Pennington) Coffman.
Mary grew up in Thedford and Hershey, and graduated from Hershey High School in 1956. She attended Chadron State College where she received her teaching degree. On Dec. 21, 1957, she married Kenneth Leroy Duggan.
Mary taught at Antelope Ridge Country School, worked as a teacher’s aide at Hershey High School, worked at Gooch’s in Hershey, the Brule FCA Co-op and the Ogallala FCA Co-op.
She loved quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren, and was a CASA volunteer in Ogallala. She enjoyed gambling and was very lucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Cathi Casey; granddaughter, Cortney Duggan; and siblings, James William Coffman, and Dorothy Ann Coker.
Survivors include her children, Phyllis (Rick) Engelhardt of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Sharon (Jeff) Randle of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, and Doyle (Kim) Duggan of Dickens; grandchildren, Alysia (Elliot) Cone, Nicole (Jackson) Dozier, Rachel (Monti) Randle, Megan Meiner, Erin Randle, Heather Hermes, Valerie (Adam) Marcotte, Matthew (Sarah) Englehardt, Jacob (Lucy) Duggan, and Madalyn Duggan; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Clair (JoAnne) Coffman of Gulf Breeze, Florida; numerous other family members; and many friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Hershey Methodist Church and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Hershey Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will be at the Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
