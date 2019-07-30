Mary J. Martinez was born 84 years ago in the dusty town of Eagle Pass, Texas. She was the daughter of Delores and Attilano Jara.
The Jara children had a hard life. The children hit the road during planting and harvest season as farm workers. The difficult times were balanced by the love of their mother. Mary skipped high school to move into town with her sister Della. The two worked full time to bring in money for the family. They lived in a simple apartment. At Christmas they used their little bonus to buy presents for the family. Taking care of others became a common theme in Mary’s life.
In her early 20s Mary met an intriguing man at a dance. He asked her to join him and some friends at the nearby VFW lodge. He was smart, funny, sensitive and liked a good party. Mary married (John) Lloyd Martinez in 1958.
In February 1959 Mary gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack Lois Martinez. (Author’s note: The baby was exceedingly wonderful and easy to care for.) Mary was an extremely devoted mother. Her eagerness to feed and care for young Jack was quite evident in his plump baby portraits. If a famine came Mary’s baby would survive.
John Lloyd and Mary were excellent parents to, what turned out to be, their only child. They provided him with a lot on their working class incomes. Jack remembers getting the coolest Christmas presents every year. He still talks about them.
Mary loved her husband and her son intensely. She worked hard every day to feed and care for them. They were lucky to have her and depended on her.
In the mid-’60s, her husband returned to college. He attended newly opened Mid-Plains Community College. He eventually took a job as an entry level reporter at the North Platte Telegraph. He advanced to news editor. He spent his last 20 years as sports editor.
Her baby Jack grew into a young man. He was a National Merit Scholar in high school. Mary and John were very proud when he graduated from Creighton University in 1982. He attributes part of his success to Mary’s enchiladas.
Mary and John led many civic organizations. John was a leader in the Mexican Athletic Club, the Mexican American Commission and other groups. He founded the Nebraskaland Days Ethnic Festival. Mary was president of the Mexican Ladies Association, Catholic Daughters of America North Platte chapter, and Fiesta to Mary group.
In 1982 John and Mary joined with their old friends to found the Nebraskaland Days Fiesta. It was meant to be a one-year project to donate the profits to then-financially struggling Nebraskaland Days. The fiesta was a big success. Money was donated. It became an annual event. The fiesta contributed to building the pavilion that covers the outdoor dance floor at the arena in North Platte. The fiesta grew and evolved. Eventually they hosted national recording acts such as the Texas Tornadoes, Al Hurricane, and Little Joe.
In 1991 a week after completion of the latest fiesta, John was hospitalized for gallstones. Surgery did not go well. His lungs were burned by bile in his stomach. Eventually he died from the complications.
Although Mary was pretty and had suitors, she never remarried. She felt that after John, everyone else was boring.
Mary did what she always did. She took care of others. She provided care for her mother after her surgeries. She acted as all the grandparents to her son Jack and his new family. She loved his wife, Nancy, and became her mother too. She loved her grandchildren Nickole and Noah. She was always there for every important event. In all of Jack’s 60 years she was there for every Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Mary had a plethora of siblings. She was always available to console, cheer and guide them. Nieces, nephews and godchildren received her love too. She went through a lot of stamps, cards and phone calls. She often included a little coffee money in those envelopes. A little coffee money comes in handy sometimes.
Mary had many loving families in addition to her natural born ones. She loved her sisters in Catholic Daughters. She was a godmother and extra family member to the Porfy and Mary Nila family. She loved Julie and Annie, and Helen and many others. Many have received her counseling, love and an emergency place to sleep.
Mary showed us a lot of love. She rarely had a bad word to say to anyone. She set a good example of caring.
For me, the author, it is great being her son. It was hard, but wonderful, caring for my mom this last year. There was pain. But there was also much laughter and Netflix. I am also up on “The Young and the Restless,” and “Days of Our Lives.” I would do it all again. My mom is in our hearts today and forever.
Memorials may be given in her memory and online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com.
Christian wake services will be today at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
