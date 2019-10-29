Mary Lou Hasenauer, 66, of North Platte, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Mary was born in Newport on April 13, 1953, to Irvin and Evelyn (Alderman) Young. She grew up in Nebraska and attended school in Bassett.
On August 11, 1995, Mary was united in marriage to Chris Hasenauer at North Platte where they made their home together. Mary worked as a CNA in various nursing homes in the area until she became disabled in 2008.
After that she stayed home and enjoyed being a homebody. Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Evelyn Young; and brothers, Ron and Richard Young.
She is survived by her husband, Chris of North Platte; son, Don (Laurie) Ebsen of Rapid City, South Dakota; daughters, Angela Ebsen of Ogden, Utah, and Ashley Hasenauer of North Platte; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Laura Pickenphaugh of Central City and Norma (Ernest) Fiesta of North Platte; brothers, Vick (Cherlyn) Young, of Rapid City and Bill (Teresa) Young of Hastings; and other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Services will be at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
