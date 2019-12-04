Mary Louise Hardessen, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Brule, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at Brookdale Northridge Assisted Living in Kearney.
Mary was born on Dec. 30, 1920, in Chappell to Guy and Maude (Sudman) Neumann, and she spent her early years in the landmark Sudman-Neumann Heritage House, which is now on the Nebraska Register of Historic Places. She attended the University of Nebraska and worked in Ogallala, where she met the love of her life, Carroll, and they married Aug. 27, 1944. Carroll and Mary farmed and fed cattle on their farm southwest of Brule until moving to Kearney in 2014.
Mary was involved in numerous community organizations including Extension Club, Eastern Star, P.E.O. and was a 4-H leader. She was an avid gardener, loved playing bridge, needlework, quilting, weaving baskets and participating in painting and ceramics classes.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Carroll, and brothers Robert and Byron Neumann.
Surviving relatives include daughters, Jane (Bud) Hardessen Shaw of Walla Walla, Washington, and Linda (Jerry) Adams of Broken Bow; son, John (Sue) of Kearney; grandchildren, Amy (Corey) Staples of Broken Bow, Melissa (Adam) Lynd of Overland Park, Kansas, Scott (Andrea) Adams of North Liberty, Iowa, Erica Hardessen of Kearney and Jess (Mikala) Hardessen of Gretna; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established for Chappell Museum Association/Heritage House. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Services will not be livestreamed. Condolences may be sent to Linda Adams, 79498 Hwy 21, Broken Bow, NE 68822, or to John Hardessen, 4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Brule, with Pastor Lisa Hadler officiating. A register book signing will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.