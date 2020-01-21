Mary Ryan, 94, of O’Neill, passed away on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson.
Mary Gayle Crouse was born on Oct. 2, 1925, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Vernon and Mina (Cary) Crouse. She attended school in Hastings, Iowa, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1943. Mary then attended beauty school in Omaha.
After finishing beauty school, she took a temporary job at a shop in Neligh that ended up lasting seven years. She met William Ryan on the golf course one evening in August.
The couple knew quickly that they were meant to be, and they were married on Feb. 4, 1953, in Neligh. The couple lived in Tilden after they were married. Bill and Mary then moved to Lincoln where Dennis was born. They then moved to Claresholm, Alberta, Canada. While they were there, Kevin and Colleen were born. They then made their final home in O’Neill, where Bill was born.
When they first moved to O’Neill, Mary ran a salon out of her home. Throughout her career, she worked for several salons in town before she finally retired at the age of 80.
Mary loved to playing cards, golfing and quilting. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Altar Society, O’Neill Golf Club, the Cozy Quilters and the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 Auxiliary.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Ryan, in 2001; three siblings and their spouses, Betty and Cliff Baldozier, Vernon Crouse Jr., Bob and Janice Crouse; and sisters-in-law, Janie Mae Crouse.
Mary is survived by her four children, Dennis (Roxanne) Ryan of Atkinson, Kevin (Brook) Ryan of Aurora, Colorado, Colleen (Max) Ballinger of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Bill (Kim) Ryan of North Platte; five grandchildren, Cory (Fabio) Tosti, Alex (Katelyn) Ryan, Sarah (Cody) Havranek, Cary (Jon) Gotschall, and Sean (Cierra Steiner) Ryan; seven great grandchildren, Ryan, Reid, Hadley, Allie, Jackson, Olivia, and Corbin; three siblings, Donald (Janet) Crouse of Campbell, Texas, Aaron “Butch” Crouse of Hastings, Iowa, Carolyn (Harry) Kennedy of Plattsmouth; one sister-in-law, Shirley Crouse of Loveland, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
A funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, O’Neill, with Father Sund officiating. Burial will follow at O’Neill Cemetery.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
