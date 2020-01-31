MaryAnn Sibal, 80, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte and Scottsbluff, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
MaryAnn was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Cambridge to Clarence and Clara (Hamilton) Elson. She attended high school in North Platte and graduated in 1957. She married Edward L. Sibal in 1957.
MaryAnn was an avid golfer and sports fan. She worked as a bookkeeper early in her work career and later spent many years as a Revenue Agent with the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and three brothers.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Angie and Robert Shafto of Kearney; grandson, Jason Jones and his wife Sarah; granddaughter, Rachel Moore and her husband Stuart, all of Kearney; and great-grandchildren, Kellen, Kameron, Kerrigan, Brantley and Brycen.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at hlmkfuneral.com.
Private family services will be at a later date. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, Kearney, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.