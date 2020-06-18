Maseberg, Jennifer Dalene (Conrad)

Jennifer Dalene (Conrad) Maseberg, 45, of North Platte, passed away June 13, 2020, unexpectedly at her home. She was born April 13, 1975, in North Platte to David and Merlene (Peters) Conrad. She attended school in Ogallala, graduating with the Ogallala High School class of 1993. She continued her education at Mid Plains Community College earning her associates degree. On Jan. 18, 2006, Jen married Mark Maseberg in Las Vegas. They made their home in North Platte, where Jen worked at the county attorney's office for the last 20 years. She was also co-owner of Rustic Creations in North Platte, where her creativity shined brightly. Jen will be remembered as being the center of her family's life. She enjoyed spending time camping and vacationing with her family. Jen was a vital member and co-worker at the Lincoln County Attorney's office and will be greatly missed by her work family. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Madison; and infant brother, James D. Conrad. Survivors include her husband, Mark of North Platte; sons, Hunter and Noah; brothers, Mike (Balta) Conrad of Dallas and Steve (Susan) Conrad of North Platte; sister of the heart, Becky Johnson of Maricopa, Arizona; parents-in-law, Myron and Elaine Maseberg of North Platte; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Nicole Maseberg of Chicago; nephews, Miles and Wyatt Maseberg; other family members; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the family for her son's education fund. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Inurnment will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Register book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
