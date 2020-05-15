Shirley M. Matson Shirley M. Matson, 88, passed away May 13, 2020, at North Platte Care Center. She was born Aug. 4, 1931, to Carl and Helen Shirley (Spencer) Ekstrum in Stratton, at the home homestead by her grandfather. Shirley graduated from the University School of Agriculture in Curtis with the class of '48. Shirley was baptized in the Frenchman River with the Church of Christ in Hamlet. She married Harold L. "Hoot" Osterhoudt in 1951 and later divorced. In 1971, Shirley was united in marriage to Frank Matson and she became a step-mother to Charles, Kenneth and Harold. She taught school for two years in Hitchcock County. She was the owner/operator with her husband, Hoot, of Graceland Market, H&S Milling, Feeders Service & Supply and she worked at Mr. Automotive and the Chamber of Commerce. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Harold and Frank; a brother, Carlos Ekstrum; and a stepson, Kenneth Matson. Shirley is survived by her son, Mike (Shelly) of North Platte; two step-sons, Charles (Sandra) and Harold (Chris) both of North Platte; a grandson, Jake; step-grandchildren, Frank, Jarad, Ashleigh and Trevor; and great-granddaughters, Maleah, Tatiana and Aleena. Memorials are suggested to RSVP. Online condolences can be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Cremation was chosen. A private family graveside service will be held at Hitchcock County Cemetery, one mile from where Shirley was born. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge with arrangements.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Matson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.