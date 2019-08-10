Matthew V. Melchert, 59, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala.
He was born May 4, 1960, in Imperial, to Burdette and Patricia (Shackleford) Melchert.
Matthew enjoyed working on the farm, doing projects along with others and taking care of farm animals. He helped at various church camps and enjoyed the company of family and friends. He also enjoyed Cornhusker and Broncos football and watching western and cowboy movies. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matthew is survived by his brothers, Lynn, Norman and Keith (Laurie) Melchert; niece, Hayley (Donavon) Weedman; and nephews, Andrew, Jacob and Adam Melchert, all of North Platte.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Trenton Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.