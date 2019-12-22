Maurice Eugene Withers, 77, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at home on Dec. 11, 2019.
Maurice was born Oct. 27, 1942, to Elton and Anna Marie Withers at Holdrege and grew up in Smithfield. He attended school in Elwood, and then went to work as an over-the-road truck driver, eventually moving to North Platte. In the mid ’80s, Maurice went to work for the city as a heavy equipment operator and worked until retiring. To keep busy, Maurice then worked for a private contractor maintaining the rest areas along Interstate 80, primarily at Sutherland.
Maurice married Joan “Jo” Marie Jolliffe Conway and they made their home in North Platte. Maurice was a member of the Eagles Aeries No. 2839 and V.F.W. He loved fishing, camping and going to auctions.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo, and parents, Elton and Anna.
Maurice is survived by his son, Steven Withers of Joplin, Missouri; daughter, Susan Withers of Grand Island; stepsons, Kelley Conway of North Platte and Chris (Dana) Conway of St. Paul, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Mark Jolliffe (Brenda Clement) of North Platte; sisters-in-law Judy (Roy) Brooks of Orcutt, California, Debbie (Martin) Williams of Hastings and Kim Walker of Ogallala; granddaughters, Shelby and Casey; step-grandson, Steven Conway; and other family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
