Maxine L. Kruse, 96, of Hershey, passed away July 8, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village, North Platte.
She was born Dec. 15, 1922, to Harvey and Minnie (Benckesser) Rhoads at Cozad.
She was united in marriage to Floyd Kruse on April 19, 1957.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Floyd.
She is survived by Mick (Karen) Inman of Hershey and family; Barb (Kenneth) Stevens of Brady and family; and other family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Per Maxine’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
