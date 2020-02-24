Mary Middleton McBride Mary Middleton McBride, 88, passed away Feb. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Banner United Methodist Church, Gothenburg. Burial will follow at the Peckham Cemetery.

Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
Banner United Methodist Church
43997 East Banner Road
Gothenburg, NE 69138
