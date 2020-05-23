George Leslie McCammon George Leslie McCammon was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Ragan to George Willard and Hazel Maude (Hoffman) McCammon. George grew up during the depression, during a poor time of trading food for services; his mother would often trade piano lessons for chickens or fresh baked bread. George attended school in Ragan and Huntley, graduating from Huntley with a class of six in 1945, and lettering four years in football and basketball. He signed on to be in the Navy in 1946; he served 2 years until 1948 and was honorably discharged as a communications technician seaman. After the Navy, he had several jobs including Nebraska State Trade School in Milford for automotive and diesel repair, drove a truck, attended Kearney State Teachers college to be an electrician and later received an electrician journeyman. He worked out of Grand Island at Lawrence Electric, and during this time he met Marilyn Carlson of Ladora, Iowa. They later married in Kearney on June 6, 1954, where their first son, Jeffrey Wayne was born. They moved to Seattle in 1958 where he had a job with Boeing from 1958 to 1971. While in Washington, the remaining children, David Lee, Stanley Brian, Jean Louise and Elizabeth Carey were born. They moved back to Nebraska in 1971, where George got a job with the Union Pacific Railroad and stayed there until his retirement in 1993. He held side jobs with his electrical and mechanical skills so that Marilyn could stay home with the children. After Marilyn's passing in 1987, he met and married Cleda Dowhower in 1989, bringing to this union Hal and Dee. After George retired, they made it a goal to visit every state in the United States before they stopped traveling. He enjoyed family get-togethers with dinner and lots of cards. George was preceded in death by his parents; a sister at 2 months and a stillborn brother; his first wife, Marilyn, in 1987; and second wife, Cleda, in 2015; in-laws, Harold and Floris Swender, Charles and Elsie Helms, Ed and Helen Carlson, Harold Carlson, Tom Carlson and Teresa Kesterson; granddaughters, Tara Rogers, Kortney Luttrell; and great granddaughter, Maelee Powell. He is survived by his children, Jeff (Lynn) McCammon of North Platte, Dave (Becky) McCammon of Renton, Washington, Stan (Janet) McCammon of Seattle, Jean (John) Kandt of La Mesa, California, Beth (Steve) Clair of North Platte, Dee (Mark) Luttrell of North Platte and Hal (Diana) Dowhower; grandchildren, Pam, Kyle, Molly, Avery, Jennifer, Michelle (Jack), Tracie, Tessa, Kristy (Nick), Dan (Connie) Jacey, Kayley (Josh), Britni (Jason), Mitch (Sheena), and Kristal (Lauren); great grandchildren, David, Dylan, Carson, Gavin, Gia, Brooks, Gracelynn, Taylor, Gavin, Parker, Zaiden, Brekkyn, Tenzley, Ashton and Riley; brothers-in-law, Art Kesterson, Wayne (Mildred) Carlson, Bob (Betty) Carlson; sisters-in-law, Donna (Frank) Robinson, Darlene Carlson; and numerous cousins. George has chosen cremation. There will be a visitation with book signing from noon to 5 p.m. May 24, 2020, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will be at a later date with burial at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors and later services in Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com.
