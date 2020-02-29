Paul Emmet McCarthy Paul Emmet McCarthy passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, in Carson, California, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born in North Platte on Sept. 21, 1957, to Lawrence Richard McCarthy and Mary Alice (Murphy) McCarthy. Paul attended McDaid Elementary and graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1975. Paul continued his education with a focus on mechanical drawing. As a successful and talented mechanical engineer and designer, Paul was employed with several California design companies, including Tylan Corp, Rockwell Del, American Magnetic Corp. and Industrial Dynamics Co. LTD. For the past 14 years, Paul held his "dream job" at the Port of Long Beach, California, in the Engineering Design Division for the Arbor Department. His focus at the port included design, database update and map-making projects. Paul was elected the president of the Employees Club at the port for five years, organizing many charitable fundraisers such as "Adopt A Child." He also organized parties for port employees. Paul took great pride in his Irish Catholic heritage, as well as his Nebraska roots. He loved the Nebraska Huskers, and spent gamedays wearing his favorite Husker clothes, even donning his "Cornhead" when appropriate. Paul was an amazing cook and baker. He took great care in perfecting his recipes and was known for his delicious cinnamon rolls. He loved to share his culinary delights with one and all. Paul was preceded in death by his parents. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years Emma Del Carma (Pena); his son, Richard, both of Carson, California; sisters, Margaret (Ray) Cunningham of Florissant, Missouri, Sharon (Carl) Hassler of Arroyo Grande, California, Therese (Mike) McCarthy Garth of North Platte; brothers, Robert (Deb) of North Platte; Patrick of Fort Worth, Texas, and Joseph (Kim) of Fort Worth; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. The rite of Christian burial and a celebration of Paul's life was held Dec. 6, 2019, at the Historic Church in Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, with the Rev. Owen De Souza officiating with graveside services as Green Hills Cemetery. Memorials have been requested in Paul's memory to North Platte Catholic Schools.
