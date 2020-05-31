Gladys Ann McCarty Gladys Ann McCarty, 77, of Danville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020, with her daughter Denae and son-in-law Brian by her side. Born May 13, 1943, in Manchester, Kentucky, to the late A.C. and Delora Jackson, she was the widow of the late Clifford Eugene McCarty, and worked as a homemaker for most of her life. Gladys loved kids and enjoyed babysitting children and especially Samuel whom she loved like her own grandchild. A great source of joy for her was watching her grandchildren Hayden, Jarett and Courtney grow up to become the wonderful people they are today. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Jackson; and one sister, Joyce Reed. Survivors include one son, Darrin (Karen) McCarty of Hanover, Maryland; a daughter, Denae Ann (Brian) Boyd of Danville; four brothers, Ora Jackson, A.C. (Sandy) Jackson both of Manchester, Dexter (Lou) Jackson of Hamilton, Ohio, and Clyde (Gail) Jackson of Richmond, Kentucky; three sisters, Wanda (Jerry) Grubbs of London, Kentucky, Bea (Sonny) Shelton of Manchester, and Judy (Terry) Wehmiller of Danville; three grandchildren, Hayden Boyd, Jarett Boyd and Courtney Laubach; several nieces and nephews; and she was expecting her first great-grandchild in July, Londyn Boyd. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Spurlin Funeral Home, Stanford, Kentucky, is in charge of the arrangements.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Gladys McCarty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.