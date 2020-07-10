Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY... AT 1246 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MAXWELL, OR 16 MILES EAST OF NORTH PLATTE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. THIS IS A VERY DANGEROUS STORM. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BRADY, WELLFLEET, DICKENS, COTTONWOOD CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, HANSEN MEMORIAL RESERVE STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, JEFFREY CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, VROMAN AND SOMERSET. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 192 AND 208. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 74. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THIS STORM IS PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE ACROSS LINCOLN COUNTY. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...80MPH