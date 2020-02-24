Alta McIntosh Alta McIntosh, 100, of Mullen, formerly of Whitman, passed away Feb. 23, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Mullen. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. MT Friday, Feb. 28, at Mullen United Methodist Church with Pastor Insung Kim officiating. Burial will be at the Whitman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mullen Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Whitman Cemetery or the Mullen EMTs.
