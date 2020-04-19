McNeal, Clara "Joyce"

Clara "Joyce" McNeal, dearly loved mother, grandmother and friend to all she met, 86, of North Platte, was called to rest in peace with her beloved husband and her Lord Savior on April 13, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village after a long life. Joyce was born in Denver on Nov. 10, 1933, to Clifford and Helen Seaton. She attended school in Wellfleet and North Platte. She married Russell Boyd Wood and to this union four daughters were born, Cathy, Clare, Connie and Carol. Joyce worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a nurse's aide, was a hostess at several restaurants and was a caregiver to the Kurokis, Mr. and Mrs. Adams and Mr. Farrell. On Dec. 8, 1990, she married Stanley Bernard McNeal at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte where Joyce was a member for many years. Joyce was a one of a kind, beautiful soul. She was witty, funny and kind beyond measure, always putting everyone and everything before herself. She never had it easy raising four daughters on her own, but always kept her "true grit." Joyce had a special charm about her, and her friends and family would agree. She loved all her girls, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She never knew a stranger and was very loving and kind to everyone. She woke up extra early to enjoy her morning coffee, she enjoyed playing cards and the whole family loved the card game, Cad. Joyce was very outspoken and social. We all loved her and will miss her dearly. A special thank you to the staff at Centennial Park, as well as all the friends that touched her life over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley McNeal; and daughters, Carol and Connie Wood; and Bill and Wendy White. Survivors include her daughters, Cathy (Gary Twidwell) Wood of North Platte, Clare (Gene Naber) Bachman of Humbolt, Deborah Essex of Cozad, and Dennis McNeal of Lincoln; grandchildren, Toni (Kenny Walker) Bargell, David Bargell and Mike (Megan) Essex; great-grandchildren, MaKenna Christensen, Ellanor Deckert and Evelynn Walker; cousins, Caroline Seaton of North Platte, Cressie Marie Peterson of Little River, South Caroline, Jim (Doris) Seaton of Gilbert, Arizona; several other great-grand-children, cousins and family members; and many close friends. Memorials are suggested to Centennial Park Retirement Village. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Job Vigil officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, April 22, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Keeping with the State of Nebraska mandates in reference to COVID-19, the service will be live-streamed on Adams & Swanson's Funeral Home Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.