Clara "Joyce" McNeal Clara "Joyce" McNeal, 86, of North Platte, died April 13,2020. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Job Vigil officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be live-streamed on Adams & Swanson's Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara McNeal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.