Melvin D. Blauvelt, 88, of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Thedford, left this life for his heavenly home Nov. 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
He was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Thedford, to Forest and Ruth Blauvelt. He lived in Thedford throughout his childhood and most of his adult life. He graduated from Thedford High School in 1949. On Nov. 3, 1950, he married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley “JoAnne” Beason in Thedford. He and JoAnne moved into town from the ranch in 1954 when he began his 35-year career with Custer Public Power District. He spent countless hours, day and night, securing electric power for multiple Nebraska county residents.
In 2009, Melvin and JoAnne moved to Maranatha Village, joining many long-time and new friends. He delighted in his family, friends and community, serving as a board member and Sunday School superintendent for Bethel Assembly of God Church, president of the Thedford Service Club, volunteer at the Thedford Art Museum and consistent fan at Thedford High School sporting events. He was an avid Cornhusker fan. Hunting was one of his favorite sports, sharing safety tips and skills with his sons and grandsons. He was a man of great faith and integrity, with a kind and giving heart. He is best known by his family as a man who overcame great mountains in life with the endurance and faithfulness of a modern-day Job.
Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Forest; and brother-in-law, Vern Gillett.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne of Springfield; sons, Doug (Jacque) Blauvelt of Springfield and Dave (Cindy) Blauvelt of Kearney; daughter, Elaine (Dean) Kramcha of Denver; mother, Ruth Blauvelt of Lincoln; sister, Eleanor Gillett of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Ben, Bekah, Beth, Cannon, Carter, Aimee, Tarik and Sydney; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to “The Crossing” 1006 N. Airport Road, Lexington, NE 68850.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.