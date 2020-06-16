Jasmine Ann Merksick, infant daughter of Shaquille and Shirley (Keck) Merksick, went home to be with her sister on June 11, 2020, at Children's Hospital in Omaha. She was born March 26, 2019, in Omaha. Jasmine brought an explosive energy that was contagious, and she had an ornery streak. She was dearly loved and will be missed. Jasmine was preceded in death by her sister, Lilly Merksick; great-grandparents, Shirley and Bill Keck; and cousin, Michael Abbott. Survivors include her parents of North Platte; grandparents, Steve and Cindy Keck, Michelle and Jon Tomlinson and Erik Merksick, all of North Platte; god-parents, Josh Nelson of North Platte and Janelle Hoatson of North Platte; aunts and uncles, Steve Keck, Jordan Cook, Breaonna Coleman, Anthony Tomlinson and Chris Arneson, all of North Platte; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to Carolyn Scott's Rainbow House in Omaha. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and a private family graveside service will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
