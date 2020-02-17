Meyer, Anna

Anna Marie Meyer Feb. 2, 1930 - Feb. 14,2020 Anna Marie Meyer, 90, of Hastings, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at The Kensington in Hastings. Anna was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Elba to Marius K. and Marie K. (Pedersen) Mickelsen. She attended Cushing Consolidated School in Cushing. Anna married Darwin Meyer on June 9, 1948, at the Lutheran Church in Cushing. Anna worked at Allen's Department Store for over 40 years and also worked at Good Samaritan Village as a caregiver. She was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was very active in various church groups for many years. Anna was also an avid quilter. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darwin Meyer, in 2006; daughter, Gloria Jean Meyer; great-grandson, Bladen Meyer; sisters and spouses, Eva (Andy) Larsen, Elda (Chester) Miller, Mary (Elmer) Christensen, Joy (Harold) Glines, Ada (Don Pedersen and Don Goering) Pedersen, and Louise McIntyre; brothers and spouses, Miner (Pearl Mickelsen, Alyce Thayer Mickelsen, Lola Smith Mickelsen, and Lola Haggstrom Mickelsen) Mickelsen, Einer Mickelsen, Earl "Bud" (Lola) Mickelsen, and Dennis Mickelsen (infant); and brothers-in-law, Ray Meyer and Ray Wadas. Anna is survived by sons, Randall L. (Peggy) Meyer of Hastings, Ronald J. (Carmen) Meyer of North Platte, Brian E. (Jacque) Meyer of Hastings, and Todd E. (fianc�e Melisa Kealy) Meyer of Kearney; grandchildren, Kristen (Brent) Benkstein, Sarah (Shawn) Meyer, Melody (Shawn) Rodriguez, Stacie (Tyson) Wademan, Jeffrey Meyer, Dustin (Ruth) Meyer, Roxann Meyer, Alexandria Meyer and Scott Meyer; 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Meyer of Colorado, June Wadas of Colorado and Dorothy (Larry) Jones of Omaha; sister-in-law, Geraldine Mickelsen Hodges of Wyoming; brother-in-law, Jack McIntyre of Wolbach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Memorials are suggested to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Private condolences may shared at lbvfh.com. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Andrea Paulson officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
