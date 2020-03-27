Joanna "Jo" M. Meyer, 79, of North Platte, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born July 16, 1940, to William and Elise (Shepherd) Meyer in Grand Island. Jo graduated from North Platte High School and the School of Commerce. She was a housekeeper for many years in North Platte. She was an avid reader, liked to watch television and loved to write. Jo was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in North Platte. She was preceded in death by her parents. Jo is survived by her brother, James (Beverly) Meyer of Memphis, Tennessee; friend, Judy Tuttle; cousins, Ron (Nikki) Meyer, Bekki Lieske and Jenny Jensen. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family inurnment will be at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with memorial services at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Omaha man who told police he was 'on the hunt' for children to sexually assault faces up to 190 years in prison
-
NDOT closes I-80, US 30 at North Platte
-
Crashes on Highway 97, Interstate 80 claim 3 lives
-
COVID-19 case reported in Gothenburg
-
Nebraska Game and Parks tightens alcohol restrictions at Lake McConaughy
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.