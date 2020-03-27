Joanna "Jo" M. Meyer, 79, of North Platte, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born July 16, 1940, to William and Elise (Shepherd) Meyer in Grand Island. Jo graduated from North Platte High School and the School of Commerce. She was a housekeeper for many years in North Platte. She was an avid reader, liked to watch television and loved to write. Jo was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in North Platte. She was preceded in death by her parents. Jo is survived by her brother, James (Beverly) Meyer of Memphis, Tennessee; friend, Judy Tuttle; cousins, Ron (Nikki) Meyer, Bekki Lieske and Jenny Jensen. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family inurnment will be at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with memorial services at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

