Michael K. “Mike” McConnell, 65, died Jan. 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health.
He was born Jan. 30, 1954, in North Platte to Merle and Delores (Ecker) McConnell.
On Dec. 31, 1996, Mike married Cindy Farrar in North Platte.
Mike worked several years for Paxton Equipment before he was hired on at Nebraska Public Power District, where he worked for 25 years until his retirement in 2016. After retirement, Mike and Cindy went on extended camping trips, liked to attend horse races, did lots of country-western dancing and traveled to different states. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Korah Mullen.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy of North Platte; daughter, Megan (Justin) Mullen of Paxton; son. Nathan McConnell of Lincoln; stepchildren, Marisa Joudrey and John (Tamara) Snider, all of Kearney; grandchildren, Taylor Mullen-Beck, Ryan Joudrey, Trayvin Snider, Madilynn Mullen, Afton Snider, Kaydence Mullen and Pheryn Snider; and brothers, Pat McConnell of Broken Bow and Mark (Sue) McConnell of Paxton.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condlences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
