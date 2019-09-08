Michael L. Duca, 49, of Hastings, formerly of North Platte, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital following an accident.
Michael was born Aug. 8, 1970, to John and Susan (Refior) Duca. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1989. He attended North West Kansas Technical College. He graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics.
He married Kimberly Martin in 1990, and to this union they were blessed with two wonderful children, Shelbee and Justin. Michael worked the family farm southwest of North Platte. Farming was his passion since he was a young child. He was a soft-hearted, simple, loving man.
Michael married Terri Cain in July 2009. With this union came another daughter Shelby Cain. Some years later they shared in yet another daughter, Angelica Duca.
Mike followed his passion for the farming life by moving to the Hastings area and joined Joyce Farms in Heartwell. Michael loved working for them and the opportunities he was given during his time there.
Michael is survived by his wife, Terri Duca of Hastings; children, Shelbee (Taylor) Gibbs of Rapid City, Shelby Cain of Hastings, Justin Duca of North Platte and Angelica Duca of Hastings; three grandsons, Trenton and Ryker Gibbs and Remington Duca; and his parents, Ronald and Susan Dike of North Platte.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Cremation has been chosen. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Memorial book may be signed from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Sept. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
