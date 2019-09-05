Michael Roy Hageman, 74, of North Platte, died at home under hospice care on Sept. 3, 2019.
Mike was born April 4, 1945, to Roy and Katherine (Fristoe) Hageman in Lincoln where he grew up. Mike graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964 then went to work for Western Supply Co.
On Oct. 8, 1966, Mike married Vonnie Jean Barber in Lincoln, and the couple had three sons. The family moved to North Platte in 1977 when Mike was transferred with Western Supply. He later went to work in the service department for Joe Dye Ford, Ross Perry Motors and Bob Mayber Motor, then Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge, where he retired from in 2006.
Mike liked working with computers and earned a degree in electronics from Mid-Plains Community College.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Vonnie; parents, Roy and Katherine; and brother-in-law, David Rowen.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Hageman (girlfriend, Windy Kuhlman) of Oberlin, Kansas, and Rodney Hageman and Eric (Stephanie) Hageman, of North Platte; grandchildren, Randy Hageman, Janey Northey, Gracelynn Hageman and Jasmine Northey; sister, Geri Rowen, of Lorton; special friend, Kathleen Witherwax of Lincoln; and other family and friends including John Ham and Ross Perry.
In keeping with Mike’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no service. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
