Miller, Mildred Ilene

Mildred Ilene Miller passed away on May 30, 2020, with family surrounding her. She was born on her parents' ranch northwest of Maxwell to Harry and Minnie (Geise) Sukraw on June 17, 1933. She grew up and attended school in Maxwell where was a cheerleader, Glee Club soloist and pianist. She graduated from Maxwell High School in 1952. On Nov. 23, 1952, Ilene married the love of her life, Darold Miller. They spent their first year in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where Darold was stationed as an army corporal. Upon his discharge, they returned to the Maxwell area and farmed for 60 years. Here they had four children. As a member of the Parkview Nazarene Church in North Platte, she began playing the piano for Sunday school and church services at the age of 14 and continued to play either the piano or organ for 74 years. She directed many children's programs, choirs, and musicals. She played for numerous weddings and funerals and it was a joy to serve others. She was also the president of the Nazarene Missionary society, a group that made quilts that were sent to foreign and domestic missionaries, as well as to those close by that were in need. Ilene organized the Hill and Valley Extension Club and was a member for over 50 years. She was a master gardener with beautiful flowers and vegetables which filled the cellar and freezer every winter. She was an excellent seamstress and made most of her family's clothes throughout their younger years. She also managed their Pioneer Seed Corn business for 20 years. She was a great example of the Proverbs 31 woman. But the real love of her life was sharing her faith and love of God. She would express it by giving of herself in time, preparing and giving food, teaching Sunday school classes and sharing in organizing her husband's many ministries. She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Daniel Stevens; great-granddaughter Kaylan Fecht; brothers, Harold, Paul and Quinten Sukraw; and sisters, Alice Wilson and Margaret Wade. Ilene leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Darold; daughters, Christy Stevens of McCook and Sharon Cooley (boyfriend-Donnell Rose) of Brady; sons, Bruce (Billie) of Loveland, Colorado, and Ivan (Leah) of Maxwell; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Maxwell High School Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be livestreamed on the Adams and Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Parkview Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. James Trippett and Jim Sukraw officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
