Robert L. 'Bob' Miller Robert L. "Bob" Miller, 90, of North Platte, passed away May 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Gary Smith officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

