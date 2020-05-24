Robert L. 'Bob' Miller Robert L. "Bob" Miller, 90, of North Platte, passed away May 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born Nov. 5, 1929, in North Platte to Ralph and Iva (Heist) Miller. Bob graduated from North Platte High School in 1948. He married Irene Collins on June 5, 1949, at First Christian Church in North Platte. Bob entered the United States Army in 1952, serving until 1954 as a corporal in the medical corp. He returned to North Platte in 1954 where he worked as a contractor for family until going out on his own in the '70s starting Bob Miller Construction. Bob retired from building houses in 1994 then helped his son Tom in his contracting business. Bob liked to hunt, fish and play cards. He was an excellent husband, father, grandfather, and was always present at events. Bob was a member of the North Platte Home Builders where he served as president for two terms, Elks Board of Trustee, He volunteered with the Miss Nebraska Pageant for 24 years, volunteered and built the gazebo in Centennial Park, volunteered at the North Platte Community Playhouse, was an original board member of the Golden Spike, a board member of the first Crime Stoppers Board, member of the Eagles and the American Legion, and was a Diaconate in the First Christian Church. Bob and Irene were dedicated members of the "Friday Night Group" This group has been friends for over 25 years. Over the years, they have enjoyed many activities together their latest was meeting faithfully every Friday night to eat at the Eagles and then enjoy a friendly game of cards. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Iva Miller; brother, Jerry Miller; in-laws, Milton and Edna Collins. Survivors include his wife, Irene of North Platte; children, Tom (Gloria) Miller of North Platte, Kris (Larry) Handlin of Salina, Kansas, David (Denise) Miller of Cheyenne, Wyoming; step-grandchildren, Ben (Loretta) and Mark (Kelly) Pavelka; grandchildren, Julie (Clark Barton) Jochum of New Orleans, Becky (Andy Kenkel) Jochum of Millard, Robbie (Kate Stewart) Jochum of Kearney, Justin (Jocelyn) Miller of Cheyenne, Jeremy Miller of Cheyenne; great-step-grandchildren, Scott (Samantha), Jerrod (Alison), Grant, Andrew, Phebe and Tyson Pavelka; great-grandchildren, Tilly Kenkel, Blake, Luke, Cody Miller; step great-great-grandchild Lane Pavelka; sister, Cheri (Jim) Aufrect of North Platte; sister-in laws, Ruth Wilhelmson of North Platte, Dorothy Willard of North Platte; brother-in-law, Lewis Collins of North Platte; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. The service will be streamed live at the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Gary Smith officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
