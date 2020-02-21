Velma Mills Velma Mills, 96, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Velma Mills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.