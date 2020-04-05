Mohr, Phyllis

Phyllis Joan Mohr, 69, of North Platte, formerly of Sutherland, died unexpectedly at Great Plains Health on March 31, 2020. Phyllis was born Dec. 31, 1950, in Alliance to Kenneth and Bessie (Lucero) Still. Phyllis grew up in Paxton, where she graduated from high school in 1970 and then went to beauty school in Scottsbluff. From there she moved to Wray, Colorado, to work as a nanny for a girlfriend and then returned to Paxton a year later and went to work for TRW in Ogallala. On Nov. 25, 1978, Phyllis married Harry Carl Mohr in Grant. They lived in Madrid for a few years then moved to Sutherland where Phyllis worked at Kmart until the store closed in 1996. She later worked as head cook at Hershey Schools until retiring in 2010. Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved to cook. She was known for her great Mexican food and tortillas. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, Ken and Bessie Still; and brother, Kenny Still. She is survived by her son, Greg (Pepper) Still of Hershey; grandchildren, Kylor Miller, Koby Still and Makenna Still; sister, Nettie Still of Blair; brothers, Merle (Heidi) Still of North Platte and LeRoy Still of San Francisco; special friend, Dennis Ogborn of North Platte; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to her family at P.O. Box 143, Hershey, NE 69143 or shared online at odeanchapel.com. In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen. Due to the events happening in the world today, it brings us great sadness to say that we are unable to gather with family and friends at this time to celebrate the life of Phyllis Mohr, a wonderful mother and grandmother. A celebration of life gathering will be at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.