Montang, Richard Allen "Hi Pockets"

Richard Allen "Hi Pockets" Montang, 60, of Callaway, passed away May 29, 2020. Richard was born in Omaha on Aug. 11, 1959. He graduated from Logan High School in Logan, Iowa. He worked as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad for 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing and riding motorcycles. He was actively involved in The Guardians of the Children. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Minnie Montang; brother, Raymond Montang; and nephew, Edward Eugene Wilson. Richard is survived by his wife, Heidi "Fed Ex;" siblings Rodney (Janie) Montang and Patrick (Doris) Montang, Clayton (Donna) Montang, Nancy (Terrance) Vance and Terry (Mia) Montang; children, Richard "JR" (Stacy) Montang, Brandon "Old Man" (Julie "Blue Light Special") Montang, Yentle "One" (Loren "Dodge") Dyas, Theresa "Two" (John) Vandyke and Tasha "Three" Montang; sister-in-law Sharon Montang; grandchildren Nicholas "Nickel," Maddisun "Wiggles," Mackenzie "Squirrel," Sophia Oktober "Tumor," Athena "Shorty," Lillian "Sour Puss," George, Chase "Fat Head," and Bella "Bubble Butt," his myriad of nieces and nephews; and his multitude of friends. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the funeral home.
