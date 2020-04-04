Virginia C. Montgomery Virginia C. Montgomery, 100, of North Platte, died April 3, 2020. Private family services will be at Chappell Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

