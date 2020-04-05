Montgomery, Virginia Carolyn (Clark)

Virginia Carolyn (Clark) Montgomery, 100, of North Platte, passed away April 3, 2020, in North Platte. She was born in Neola, Iowa, on Oct. 3, 1919, to Lee and Elizabeth (Petersen) Clark. At a very early age, she moved to Chappell with her family who settled north of town. She attended country school, District 10, Deuel County High School, graduating in 1937. All six of her children went to the same country one-room school and graduated from Deuel County High School as she did. On June 12, 1941, she married Albert (A.W.) Montgomery in Boise, Idaho. Six children were born to this union, Mary, Al, Gene, Deann, Dwight and Betty. After retirement, Virginia and A.W. moved to Falls City. After his death on Sept. 12, 1976, she moved to North Platte where she lived until her passing. Virginia was an avid western history reader and worked the crossword puzzles every day. She raised beautiful flowers all summer in her backyard. She was proud to follow in her father's footsteps, collecting rocks wherever she went. Virginia crocheted many doilies and other creative handiwork. She gave much of her handiwork as gifts, which were treasured by everyone. Her favorite talent was oil painting, which she enjoyed all of her life. Virginia was always proud to say that women earned the right to vote the year she was born. She survived The Great Depression and the drought of the 1930s which helped shape her life with memories she will never forget. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Gladys and Lucille; brothers, Don, Marvin and Lester; daughter, Deann; and grandson, Bence. Survivors include her children, Mary (Ted) Brown of North Platte, Al (Norma) Montgomery of Falls City, Gene (Anita) Montgomery of Fort Collins, Colorado, Dwight (Cindy) Montgomery of North Platte, and Betty (Wally) Allison of North Platte; and many grand- and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sudmen Heritage House of Chappell. Private family graveside services will take place at Chappell Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
