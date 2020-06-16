Moody, Elaine M.

Elaine M. Moody passed away peacefully at Chadron Community Hospital on June 10, 2020. Elaine was born in Elgin on Sept. 27, 1940, to Florence Brazie and Lawrence Lodge, the second of four children. She was joined in marriage to Joe Roos. Together they had four children. Their marriage ended in 1970, and on Dec. 26, 1996, Elaine married Edward Moody of Crawford. Our mother Elaine was a very special lady. Her brother, Jerry, described Elaine as "my rock and my protector. She had the biggest heart and always stood up for the underdog." As children, she made sure we had many wonderful adventures; from fishing, camping and rock hunting, to antiquing and traveling around the beautiful Pine Ridge area, just to name a few. As adults, our mom was our cheerleader, our critic, our shoulder to cry on and our crutch to hold us up. She was always there, no matter what we needed. Mom also adored all of her grandchildren, and was very proud of each one of them. She often said her kids were the "wind beneath her wings." Elaine Moody was, and continues to be, loved deeply by all of her friends and family. Her passing has left a deep hole in all of our hearts, and she will be dearly missed. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Lodge and Florence (Bill) Parker; husband, Edward Moody; son-in-law, Jim Anderson; and granddaughter, Amber Roos. She is survived by her four children, Lori (Rusty) Riggs, Leslie Anderson and Martin (Anissa) Roos, all of Crawford, and Matthew (Bianca) Roos of North Platte; stepson Marvin (Sue) Dirks of Crawford; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; seven nieces; seven nephews; and siblings Eleanor (Pat) Kosmicki of Denver, Sherri (Steve) Pribyl of Silver Bay, Minnesota, Gwen (Mike) Goeden of Cape Coral, Florida, and Jerry (Janice) Parker of Tyler, Texas.
