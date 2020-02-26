Moore, Rusty

On Feb. 24, 2020, we said good-bye to Rusty Joe Moore, a beloved family man, rancher and coach from Mullen, who died at 46, following a two year battle with cancer. Rusty was born to Don and Carol (Thomsen) Moore in North Platte on Dec. 24, 1973. He grew up on the family ranch in McPherson County and graduated from Tryon High School in 1992. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, graduating in 1996. While in college, Rusty competed in track and was on the National Championship 4x400 relay team, earning him All-American honors. On March 16, 1996, Rusty married Jennifer Lynn Guthrie in Kearney and they made their home on the ranch in Tryon, where they raised their four children. Rusty loved ranching and had a natural instinct with cattle. His work was also his hobby. When not ranching, he enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his kids participate. Rusty also loved being a coach. He coached football at Tryon and basketball at Mullen. In 2017, Coach Moore helped lead the Mullen boys basketball team to its first-ever state title. He retired from coaching in February 2018 due to his illness, but his fans continued to support him with their "Rally for Rusty" campaign. Rusty was a member of the Mullen United Methodist Church. In his free time he liked to fish and enjoyed visiting with family, friends and colleagues. He never knew a stranger. Rusty especially loved his family and being with them. Rusty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herschel and Nona Moore, and Vernon "Tom" and Ethel Thomsen; niece, Danika Moore; and sister-in-law, Heather Albright. He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer; their children, Lance, Samantha, Clayton and Tierston; his parents, Don and Carol Moore of Tryon; sisters, Kerri (Tony) Miller of Kearney and Marty (Les) Griess of Grand Island; brothers, Jeff (Rayan) Moore of North Platte and Justin (Bri) Moore of Mullen; parents-in-law, Cecil and Donna Guthrie of Holdrege; sisters-in-law, Shawna (Scott) Johnsen of Curtis and Jill (Tyler) Schmidt of Holdrege; and other family, friends and his student athletes. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Rusty Moore Educational Scholarship Fund. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. MT Monday, March 2, at the Mullen High School Hilltop Gym (the new gym). Burial will follow at Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. CT, with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
