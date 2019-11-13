Nancy L. Wallace, 73, of Omaha passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. She was born to Robert and Wilma Hipwell in North Platte on June 15, 1946.
Nancy managed Lake Candlewood Apartments in Omaha for several years. She loved her family and especially traveling with them.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Wilma Hipwell.
She leaves behind her children, Debbie (Darren) Rasmussen, Luke Jr. (Keri) Wallace, Lori Wallace and Lisa (Jeff) Stearnes; former husband, Luke Wallace Sr.; siblings, Charlie and Jeff Hipwell, Linda (Lehmann), Bev Anway and Jane Nelkin; grandchildren, Jared and Jordan Rasmussen, Lauren and Sydney Wallace, Ben, Kate and Maddie Stearnes; grand-dogs and cats.
Private family services will be held. Braman Mortuary of Omaha is in charge of arrangements.
