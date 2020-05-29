Nansel, Karla Le (Olson)

Karla Le (Olson) Nansel, 79, of Arnold, passed away May 27, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Karla was born March 9, 1941, to Leonard and Leuna (Harwager) Olson in Arnold. Karla grew up in Arnold and graduated from Arnold High School in 1958. She married Ralph Nansel on June 25, 1959, and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Ralph and Karla were blessed with Brad, Tami and Danny. Karla lived her entire life in Arnold and was active in the community and the United Methodist Church. She started the Arnold Scarlett O Hottus in March 2004, serving as the Queen. Karla was a huge animal lover and always had a house cat, Tigger being the last one. She loved all of her family dearly and was so proud of them all. One of her greatest joys was taking her grandsons and their friends fishing and hunting before they were old enough to drive. Later going to Omaha to shop and lunch with her granddaughter, and attending as many of her activities as she could. She loved to read and watch old movies. Taking care of her grand dogs and kids, she felt blessed. She was happiest when her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were all around her dinner table. She loved having her sister and brother helping. Karla was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Leuna Olson; brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne and Wilma Nansel, Ken and Charlotte Nansel; and brothers-in-law Bob Sheets, Dale Clark, Gary Bassett and Lawrence Coleman. Karla is survived by her husband Ralph; children, Brad (Connie) Nansel, Tami (Leo) Kleffman and Danny Nansel; grandchildren, Brandon (Amy) Nansel, Bryce Nansel and Nicole Kleffman; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Maddie and Carter; sister, Karen Olson; brother, Denny Olson; sisters-in-law Theda Coleman, Ardith Clark and Shirley Bassett; and numerous nieces , nephews and many friends. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Research Center or Arnold Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Services for the family will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the United Methodist Church in Arnold, with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 29, at the Arnold Funeral Home. Due to the recent health concern we will follow the mandated 10 people maximum rule. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
