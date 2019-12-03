Naomi Clara (Anderson) Mutter, 91, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, in Green Valley.
She was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Weeping Water. She was the only child of Walter Arthur and Clara Marie (Brown) Anderson. She was united in marriage to William Richard Mutter on Sept. 28, 1947, in Weeping Water.
Naomi and Bill moved their young family west from Nebraska, settling in Colorado. Upon retirement, they “hit the road” living, traveling and volunteering throughout the west for many years in their RV before locating in Green Valley, Arizona. She was a strong Christian who loved her family very much and regularly prayed for their well-being and salvation.
She will be missed by many, especially her two daughters, Marji Sue Vance (and husband Lawrence) of Molalla, Oregon, and Marylouise Lehman (and husband Jeff) of North Platte; one son, Douglas Lee Mutter (and wife Carol), of Sahuarita, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, 1393 W. Mission Twin Buttes Road. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Naomi will be laid to rest with her husband, Bill, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
