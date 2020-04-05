Naranjo, Frank M.

Frank M. Naranjo, 92, of North Platte, went to his Heavenly home on March 30, 2020, at Great Plains Health, with his beautiful wife of 72 years holding his hand. Francisco, known as "Grandpa Frank" to many, was born July 14, 1927, on a family ranch near Trujillo, New Mexico, the son of Leopoldo and Juanita (Trujillo) Naranjo. He was one of 17 brothers and sisters. Frank left home at the age of 14 on his journey of hard work, becoming the man God had planned for him. This journey included working on ranches, breaking-horses, herding sheep and making numerous friendships along the way. He ended up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he married the love of his life, Bersabe "Bertha" Abeyta on Aug. 18, 1947. This union was blessed with children, Johnny, Betty, Ernie, Larry, Tony, Daniel and Michelle. Frank and Bertha moved to North Platte in 1949. Frank worked for Union Pacific Railroad for a total of 43 years until his retirement. He was a lift-truck operator at the freight house until its closing and then as a crew driver for the yard office. During this time, he also managed the stockyards for Union Pacific when cattle were still being hauled by rail. Together, Frank and Bertha shared their love with everyone. They loved unconditionally, from their family to all their adopted family as well. Their walk with "Baby Jesus" was evident by the passion they had of feeding and blessing the many homeless along the way. Some of Frank's enjoyments included his love of horses, the slot machines (always bet the max), making friends with everyone he encountered and his many years with the Nebraskaland Days Shootout Gang. Many along the way called him "Dad and grandpa". He was truly loved by all. He is a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Frank is preceded in death by two sons, Johnny and Ernie; great-grandkids, Alexis Wheeler, TJ Barker, Aiden Naranjo, Tiara and Nathaniel Solie; his parents; his siblings, Selso Naranjo, Alfonso Naranjo, Manuel Naranjo, Joseph "Gabe" Naranjo, Beatrice Trujillo, Leo Jr. Naranjo, Adolfo Naranjo, Mary Trujillo, Cecilio Naranjo and Stella Trujillo. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Bertha; their children, Betty Pinkerton of Fort Collins, Colorado; Larry (Jo) Naranjo of North Platte, Tony (Sharon) Naranjo of Lincoln, Daniel (Korinna) Naranjo of Grand Island, Michelle Naranjo of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Herman (Rosa) Naranjo of Greeley, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Carrie Naranjo; adopted children, Donna Solie, Vicky and John Smith and Bill and Pam Green; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, John and Kristi Naranjo (children Tawneesha, Justin and Abbey-Ari and Liam and Samantha), Beki and Ed Pettigrew (child Raquel and her children Ryder and Raegan), Deanna and Shane McDade (children, Tyson, Bryce and Kobe), Tony Solie (children Ashlee, Drew, Cash and Adysson), Richard Solie, Joseph Solie (children Sean, Megan and Russell), Michal and Jackie Pinkerton (children Miranda and Rick Furlong, Quintin, Alexis and Hayden), Melissa and Rob Gardner (children, Sierra and her child AnaBelle, and Logan), Mindy and Bruce Kennie (children, Zac and his child Ava, Amelia and Emily), Nikki and Randy Barker (children, Tyler and Erika, Jace, Treyce and Jernie), Johnny and Shawna Naranjo (children Kendal and Levi), Eric Naranjo (child Julianna), Luke and Theresa Naranjo (children Caje and Tydus), Tammy and Barry Wheeler (child Gavin), Dan Anderson, TJ Naranjo (children, Dawn Marie and Eric Fey and their children, Sophia, Zayden and Jackson, and Anthony and Alex), Brandi and Tom Roper, Jason Naranjo (children Nathanial and Kadin), Luke and Leona Bailey (children London and Lyla), Nikki and Brandon Wright (children Vanessa, Isaac, Julianna and Brandon, Jr.), Kaytlyn and Joel Henson (children Thomas and Myla) and Dylan Naranjo and Frank's little buddy, Hudson McCoy; brothers, Nasario and Bernie Naranjo; sisters, Delores Trujillo, Bessie Duran, Pauline Duran and Eva Yara; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins all whom were greatly loved. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Food Pantry, the North Platte Salvation Army, or the Naranjo Family Scholarship Fund through the North Platte Public Schools Foundation in care of All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE 68801. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com. A private family service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, NE Facebook page. His son, Daniel will officiate. A private family burial will be the following day in the North Platte Cemetery. Father Vidya Sagar Arikotla will offer the blessings at the graveside. A celebration Mass of Christian Burial and reception will be announced at a later date.
