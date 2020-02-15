Nettie Grace Gill,

95

of Cozad, died Feb. 14, 2020, at Cozad Community Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Cozad Cemetery with words of comfort by Rex Robison. There will be no public visitation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

