Arlena Nichelson Arlena Nichelson, 85, of Gothenburg, passed away Feb. 26,2020. Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at American Luteran Cemetery with Eric Most officiating. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlena Nichelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

