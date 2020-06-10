Nichelson, Robert A. "Bob"

Robert A. "Bob" Nichelson, 92, of North Platte, died June 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Keystone to Ernest and Berniece (Bolin) Nichelson. Bob attended North Platte High School and later received his diploma. On June 4, 1950, Bob married Ida M. Collins in North Platte. Bob entered the United States Army, serving in the Korean War as a corporal in the communications sector. After Bob's discharge from the Army, the couple made their home in North Platte where Bob drove a truck for a short time, also working for Kunkle Auto Supply, Bystrom Auto Parts and E & R Automotive before working for the Union Pacific Railroad as a machinist, retiring in 1995. Bob enjoyed woodworking, walking, square dancing, traveling, walks, motorcycle rides and camping. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Eagles and the Good Time Square Dancers Club. Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, David Nichelson; brothers, Ralph William and Donald Dean; and granddaughter, Tori Koubek. Survivors include Bob and Ida's four sons, Randy (Judy), Keith (Kari) and Larry (Deanna), all of North Platte, and Ross (Deidre) of Sutherland; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Goodwin officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
