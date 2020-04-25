Darold Nielsen Darold F. Nielsen, 86 of Kearney, passed away April 23, 2020 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City. Darold was born April 5, 1934, in Gandy to Niels and Florence (Essley) Nielsen. He received his education from Stapleton High School, graduating with the class of 1952. Darold attended Kearney Teachers College from 1952-53. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954, until his honorable discharge in 1957. Darold was united in marriage to Arlene Empfield in 1955 in Stapleton. To this union two children were born; Loy and Troy. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in 1960 and his master's degree in 1965. Darold taught industrial arts at several different schools including, Hooper, Republican City, Holdrege and Elwood. The family moved to Elwood where Darold and Arlene owned and operated the "Lil' Red Barn." Arlene passed away in 1981. Darold later married Phyllis Anderson. The couple continued to run the store until her passing. He then married Bronte Buhr in 1998. Darold and Bronte moved to Johnson Lake after selling the store. The couple moved to Kearney in 2009 to be closer to family. Darold was a very active member of the American Legion Post No. 52 where he proudly served in the color guard and participated in numerous parades and events. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cards, hunting and fishing. Darold adored his family and loved attending his grandchildren's events. Darold was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Arlene Nielsen and Phyllis Nielsen; brothers, Dean, Donzel and Darwin Nielsen; sisters, Leora Nelson, Lenora Smith, Lynette Baker and Lorraine Bartmess; brother-in-law, Ike Homer Empfield. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bronte Nielsen of Kearney; son, Troy Nielsen and wife Lisa of Kearney; daughter, Loy Nyberg and husband Brett of Bertrand; stepdaughter, Patti Johnson and husband Marlin of Johnson Lake; grandchildren, Dirk (Kami) Trautman of Lincoln, Kylee (Matt) Wilken of Bertrand, Matt (Jenni) Nielsen of Kearney, Makahla (Eric) Krueger of Kearney, Stephanie (Jim) Knight of Geneva, Chris (Brooke) Johnson of Henderson, Nevada, Chelsea (Monte) Miller of Kearney and Lindsay (Matt) Ruma of Omaha; 19 great grandchildren; brother, Donald Nielsen and wife, Esther of Laramie, Wyoming; sisters-in-law, Diane Nielsen of Denver and Karen Empfield of Stapleton; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney First United Methodist Church or to American Legion Post No. 52. Private family services will be held at the McCain Cemetery in Stapleton with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 27, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family encourages everyone to please leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at osrfh.com or send cards/memorials to the family, care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE 68847. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services, Kearney, is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.