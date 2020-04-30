Jennifer Lynne (Small) Nieto, 58, of Lone Tree, Colorado, passed away April 19, 2020, after an intense two-year battle with cancer. Jennifer was born April 28, 1961, in North Platte to Everett and Darlene Small. Jennifer grew up in North Platte where her father worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and her mother worked for the Telegraph. She was one of four children, including her twin brother. Jennifer graduated from Kearney State College with a bachelor of science in business. She moved to Denver in 1984, where she met her future husband, Phillip Nieto. They had three children. Jennifer worked in finance and accounting and eventually started her own company, Best Card, which has grown to have 20 employees and has just been endorsed by the American Dental Association. Jennifer enjoyed any type of competitive endeavor such as cards, tennis, golf and bunco, especially if she was winning. Even while fighting cancer, Jennifer enjoyed traveling. Her most recent trip to Mexico with her mother and brother was one that she treasured dearly. She had an amazing sense of humor and her family and friends were often fearful of her April fools pranks. She had a genuine interest in people, was always available to help a friend, and nurtured friendships while balancing family and business commitments. Together with a business partner, she started a company during the great recession and built a thriving small business employing her friends and neighbors in the process. She loved her extended family and had a deep belief in Christ. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Everett Small. She is survived by her mother, Darlene Small; husband, Phillip Nieto; children, Phillip (Rachel) Nieto, Greg (Dina) Nieto and Andrea Nieto; siblings, Deborah (Steve) Murdock, Pam (Don) Small and twin brother Jeffrey (Kathy) Small; and grandson, Phillip Nieto; mother-in-law, Donilia Nieto; brothers and sisters-in-law, Diane (Al) Romero, Ron Nieto, Loretta (Wayne) Leger, Sandra (Marvin) Duran, Jerry (Donna) Nieto, Joseph Nieto and Amy Nieto. She loved her 19 nieces and nephews and held a special affection for her 23 grandnephews and nieces.

