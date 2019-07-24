Nola Mae (Bachkora Moog) Synovec was called home to be with her Lord on July 22, 2019. She died peacefully at home at the age of 90.
Nola was born Sept. 27, 1928, at St. Michael to William and Velma (Grim) Bachkora. She attended country school, and then graduated from Shelton High School and Kearney State College. Nola taught country school south of Gibbon for three years before getting married.
On May 23, 1948, Nola married Delbert Edward Moog at Shelton, and to this union five children were born. The marriage lasted until Delbert’s death in July 1995. Nola later married Lloyd Vernon Synovec on Sept. 4, 2003, aboard a Christian cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska. She was pleased to add his two sons and stepson to their newly blended family.
Nola loved music of all kinds and learned to play the piano at age 9. She and Lloyd played 20 fingers on the piano and entertained at numerous nursing homes, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and Christmas with the Codys at Buffalo Bill Cody’s home. Their signature tune was “Tea for Two.”
Nola was a well-known Realtor with Gateway Realty for 15 years. She belonged to numerous groups, including P.E.O. Chapter GO, Diamond K-Kiwanis where she served as past president, and Gideon’s Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Peace Chapter No. 160 and Signet Chapter No. 55, where she had served as past Worthy Matron and past Grand Organist. She received her 50-year membership pin in early 2019.
Nola had a strong faith in Christ and was a member of two churches, First United Methodist Church and Episcopal Church of Our Savior. She had spoken at Christian women’s clubs throughout Nebraska, South Dakota and Kansas and at Lay Witness Missions. She taught Sunday School, started and led numerous Bible study groups and was on the Board of Directors for Triple M Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Moog, and their oldest daughter, Diane Moog; her parents, William and Velma Bachkora; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Dewey Oliver; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Kathleen Lowe; and infant sister, Mavis Elaine Bachkora.
Nola is survived by her husband, Lloyd of North Platte; daughters, JoAnn Griffin of North Platte and Jan (Neal) Pearson of Lake City, South Dakota; sons, Gordon (Susan) Moog and Douglas (Danette) Moog of North Platte; stepsons, Mark (Susan) Synovec of Auburn, Kansas, Scott Synovec of Texas and Bob (Muffy) Gregg of Lorenzo; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
