Norman Dale Green, 82, of North Platte, died at Centennial Park Retirement Village on July 29, 2019.
Norman was born in Sharpsburg, Iowa, on Sept. 9, 1936, to Jake and Neva (Joslyn) Green and grew up in Blockton, Iowa. Norman was a lifelong farmer and rancher.
On May 16, 1958, Norman married the love of his life, Barbara Mae Harrison, at her parents’ home in Bedford, Iowa. The couple lived in Blockton, Iowa, for a year then moved to Missouri where Norman worked cattle. They eventually moved to Nebraska in 1982 and lived in Sutherland.
Norman enjoyed working, gardening, woodworking and caring for his draft horses. He loved his family, especially his grandkids, and will be remembered for being a great storyteller. “Stormin Norman” will be greatly missed.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Neva; sister and her husband, Evelyn and Leland Loughry; brothers and their wives, Donald and Roberta Green and Dick and JoAnne Green; sister-in-law, Norma Green; brother-in-law, Buddy White; granddaughter, Emily; grandson, Jessie; and great-grandson, Zachary.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of North Platte; their children, Ron Green (Diana Anderson), of Wilcox, Vicki (Robert) Lungren, of North Platte, Jim (Teresa) Green, of Chappell, Rick (Barbara) Green, of Holdrege, Russ Green, of Sutherland, and Robin Sheets, of Kearney; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene White, of Shenandoah, Iowa; brothers, Gerald Green, of Blockton, Iowa, Junior (Marvel) Green, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Gordon Green (Betty), of Clarinda, Iowa; and many other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Sutherland Rodeo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
