Sandra 'Sandy' Kay (Johnson) Novak Sandra "Sandy" Kay (Johnson) Novak, 75, formerly of McCook, passed away May 24, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Sandy was born Dec. 15, 1944, to Glen W. and Nellie A. (Erickson) Johnson in North Platte. She was baptized on Feb. 25, 1945, and confirmed May 17, 1959, at the Lutheran Church in North Platte. Sandy grew up ins North Platte, and attended all North Platte public schools, graduating in 1963. Following graduation, she attended North Platte Beauty School and graduated with her beautician license in 1964. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Path on June 22, 1963, in North Platte. To this union three children were born, Sally, Steven and Amy. On Feb. 2, 1975, Sandy was united in marriage to Marvin D. Novak in North Platte. They lived in McCook, Grand Island and Denver. After retiring they returned to McCook and traveled to Texas for the winters. Sandy was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in McCook and enjoyed helping with many different church functions. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, square dancing, reading and working on her family genealogy. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Steven Path; sisters, Sonja Vedder and Margaret Jones; and grandson, Jeremy Dame. Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sally Amador of Aurora, Colorado and Amy (Eric) Gydesen of Grand Island; stepchildren, Cindy (Dave) Dame of McCook, Ron (Carmen) Novak of Hastings, Gerald (Kristi) Novak of McCook and Brenda (Doug) Hofman of Fort Morgan, Colorado; grandchildren, Lexi (Ray) Campbell, Melissa (Bryan) Guardiano, Anthony Amador, Megan Gydesen, Ethan Gydesen, Chelsey (Cody) Feeken, Derek Dame, Amanda Novak, Kyle Novak, Adam (Bethany) Hofman and Matthew Hofman; great-grandchildren: Hailey and Harper Cambell, Cy and Conley Feeken and Allison and William Hofman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Hour. Online condolences may be directed to apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook. A livestream will be available on the church Facebook page, Peace Lutheran McCook NE. Private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
